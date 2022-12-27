New Delhi: Passengers on a SpiceJet flight at the Delhi airport went into panic after a passenger spotted a bomb threat written on the back of a seat on Monday. The message in Hindi translated to 'There is a bomb on this flight' was carved into the cloth of one of the seats. However, the security later concluded it to be a false alarm after thoroughly checking the flight for any explosive material.

The flight landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi from Jaisalmer on Monday afternoon. Nobody noticed the message written on the back of this seat; likely so because the seat right behind it was empty. However, while deboarding the flight, one of the woman passengers spotted the carved message and informed others.

The passengers, who were still getting off the flight, went haywire in a matter of seconds after they heard of such a threat. The flight was soon emptied and the airport authorities were alerted about the message. The security agencies including CISF and Delhi Police sprang into action after they received the information.

The flight was immediately taken to a secluded part of the airport and checked thoroughly by the security agencies for over two hours. Nothing was found in the flight, and therefore the message was declared a hoax. The authorities are now trying to find out the culprit who carved the fake threat on the seat. They are scanning passenger data and using technical surveillance to get possible clues about the culprit.

The SpiceJet flight -- running from Jaisalmer to Delhi -- was carrying a total of 117 passengers, none of whom were seated behind the seat that the culprit used to write the threat on.