New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that he will look into the matter involving a domestic airline charging passengers extra for their boarding passes.

Several people on social media questioned how SpiceJet was charging passengers for boarding cards. The issue was highlighted by a passenger who tweeted, "new rule of SpiceJet. If you wish to get a boarding card at the check-in counter, you need to pay extra. This is like telling a customer In a restaurant that if you want eat in a plate, you will be charged. Wonder what’s consumer forum doing!@flyspicejet"

She added, “This is against public policy of India- what if a consumer doesn’t have a smart phone! Do you charge a consumer extra for a ticket that he already paid for! Charging for issuing a boarding pass that an airline is obligated to issue over and above the ticket price is totally against the public interest!"

The Union Minister replied after journalist Madhavan Narayanan retweeted the complaint and tagged Scindia. To this Scindia replied, “Agreed, will examine this asap!"

The passenger's comment that Spicejet had introduced a new rule, also faced some counter facts. Twitter users noted that IndiGo airlines has been doing the same for quite some time now.

Some people also pointed out the environmental damage the use of paper for boarding passes brings about. “But why do u need a boarding card?? It’s on ur phone. Same rule abroad & worldwide. They r trying to dissuade ppl from using paper. In 2022 ppl still want to use paper," wrote one Twitter user.

