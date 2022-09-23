Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): Padma Shri Dr Kiran Seth needs no introduction. The founder of SPIC MACAY, Dr Seth, is spearheading the bicycle expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari for creating awareness amongst youths about the Indian culture. The acronym SPIC MACAY stands for Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music Amongst Youth and the organisation has been tirelessly working to save the Indian culture. Dr Seth kickstarted the bicycle expedition from Kashmir's Lal Chowk on August 15 and after covering a distance of 1,000 kilometres arrived in Rishikesh on Thursday. The three-member bicycle team comprising Dr Kiran Seth reached Rishikesh where he was accorded a warm welcome.

Speaking about his expedition, Dr Kiran Seth said, "I have three objectives while undertaking the bicycle yatra. Travelling on a bicycle keeps the body fit and fine. It helps in mental growth also. Besides, our organisation has been motivating children to save the Indian culture. Apart from this, more people are coming forward to get associated with the organisation." "On October 2, my journey on a bicycle will reach Rajghat in New Delhi," he added.

Dr Kiran Seth spent his childhood on the campus of IIT, Kharagpur. His father Professor BR Seth was one of the faculty members of the IIT, Kharagpur when the institution came into existence in 1951. Dr Kiran Seth secured a degree in mechanical engineering from IIT, Kharagpur, and thereafter he went to Columbia University in New York to pursue his PhD.