New Delhi: Minutes after the district court in Varanasi pronounced that the plea of five Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities is maintainable in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case, Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, member, Project Approval Board Scheme for Providing Education in Madrasa/Minorities (SPEMM), Ministry of Minority Affairs, said, "Nobody can raise a question on the independence of our judiciary and that the country should welcome the court's decision."

"We are a secular state and India is known for her Ganga-Jamuna Tehseeb. So, Nobody should raise the question of the transparency and the working of our judiciary which has been working for the betterment of our country since independence." When asked to comment on whether the Muslim side would accept the judgement, Qasmi reiterated that nobody should raise a question on the independence of our judiciary.

"Both Hindus and Muslims have been living in this country for ages with peace and brotherhood. At a time when there's so much poverty and unemployment raising questions about Mandir-Masjid seems irrelevant. Court has pronounced its judgement and I (and we all should) respect it. Personally, I think that a committee should be appointed by the court, which should contain credible and intellectual members of both the communities and they should resolve this and other such issues so that our country can prosper. India is a big country and our unity and brotherhood are acknowledged across the world. So, we should work towards maintaining this unity. Such issues, which raise the question about the unity of our country, lower our stand and therefore this should stop. Leaders from both the communities should come forward and resolve all the issues," said Qasmi.