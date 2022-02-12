New Delhi: It's not often one finds Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, known for his erudite knowledge of English, making spelling mistakes. But he made such an error in a tweet on February 10 while criticising the Union Budget. It was pointed out by Union Minister Dr. Ramdas Athwale who latched on to the opportunity to take sarcastic jibes at the Congress MP.

Not only did Athawale dub Tharoor's comments on the Union Budget as "unnecessary claims and statements" but he also said that one is bound to make mistakes while making such remarks.

The Union Minister pointed out that Tharoor has wrongly spelled 'Budget' as 'Bydget' and quipped "Well, we understand."

"Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements. It’s not “Bydget” but BUDGET. Also, not rely but “reply”! Well, we understand!," tweeted Athwale.

Tharoor soon shot back. Replying to the Union Minister's tweet he said that careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English..

"I stand corrected, Ramdas ji. Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English! But while you're on a roll, there's someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition.....," tweeted Tharoor.

Earlier in the day, Tharoor took a dig at both Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Athwale stating in a tweet that the " stunned & incredulous expression" on Athwale's face clearly tells that not even the Treasury benches believe her claims about economy and the Budget. He attached a photo of Athwale during the presentation of the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.

"Nearly two-hour rely to the Bydget debate. The stunned & incredulous expression on Minister @RamdasAthawale’s face says it all: even the Treasury benches can’t believe FinMin @nsitharaman’s claims about the economy & her Budget!," tweeted Tharoor.