Bengaluru: One died, and several injured after a speeding Mercedes Benz crashed into a car in front of it causing a massive pile-up involving multiple vehicles on the busy 80 Feet Road here in Indiranagar on Tuesday.

Visuals from the spot of the accident showed that many cars collided each other and they were damaged.

Two cars — a Maruti Suzuki DZire and another car believed to be a Maruti Suzuki Alto — as well as an auto-rickshaw and tempo, have been damaged in the accident, a police official told. The details of the victim were yet be ascertained.

However, it is learned that the Mercedes Benz belonged to one Nandita Chawndri. The photos of the accident also show one Maruti Suzuki Dzire, an Alto hatchback, completely wrecked, An auto rickshaw was also severely damaged.

Due to the massive pile-up, the police officials had to divert the traffic. Towing trucks were called in to remove the damaged cars from the spot. The police are currently investigating the cause behind the accident and also inspecting if any drivers involved in the accident were intoxicated.