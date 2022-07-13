Hyderabad: A man was killed after being hit by a car on a rainy evening in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The deceased was trying to pull up a fallen barricade around an open manhole in a bid to warn the others about the impending danger. Reports identified the man as Zahed who, according to police, was trying to re-erect a warning barricade in front of a manhole in the Chaderghat area of the city when he was hit by a speeding vehicle.

Also read: Patna woman seen falling down open manhole in viral video, rescued it time

CCTV visuals of the incident show Zahed walking to the divider near the manhole. As he crouched to fix the barricade, a car hit him flinging him several feet away. The deceased man was an employee of Sohail Hotel in Malakpet. He was admitted to Osmania General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Hyderabad: Speeding car kills person who was trying to warn people about manhole

The police have filed a case under Section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) and are trying to locate the car using CCTV cameras. Since it was raining and it was the evening time, there was poor visibility in the area which also became one of the factors for the accident.