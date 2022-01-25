Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a pregnant deer was mowed down by a speeding bus on the way to Tirumala Pass at Vijaywada on Monday. The baby came out while the deer died on spot in the unfortunate accident.

A herd of deer were crossing the road when the accident happened near Anjaneyaswamy Temple in the lower Kanuma way. All the deer crossed the path except the pregnant deer. Srivari devotees and animal lovers have expressed grief over the death of the deer.

The new born fawn was taken to the Tirupati Zoo.