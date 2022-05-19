Jaipur: A horrific road accident occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday under the Jhotwara police station limits of ​​the capital city. Two policemen standing behind a barricade placed for a road blockade as part of the checking drive were hit hard by a speeding car coming from the opposite direction.

A video of the horrific accident has also surfaced in which both the policemen can be seen falling meters away after being hit by the car. While a policeman rushing towards them to help.

The accused car driver escaped from the spot and later abandoned the car at some distance from the crime spot and fled. Both critically injured cops were taken to Manipal Hospital, from where a policeman was referred to SMS Hospital.

Ram Naresh, Investigating officer, Accident Police Station said, "policemen of Jhotwara police station and traffic police had barricaded the Kanta intersection around 1 o'clock late in the night. Meanwhile, a speeding car hit the head constable and constable standing at the barricades."

"Over information, police teams from Jhotwara police station and Accident Police Station reached the spot and confiscated the abandoned car and launched a search operation for the accused with help of the car's number plate."

