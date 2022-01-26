New Delhi: The flypast witnessing 75 aircraft and helicopters of the Indian Air Force and displaying a number of formations left people stunned at Rajpath during the Republic Day parade on January 26. Vintage as well as current modern aircraft and helicopters like Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Mi-17, Sarang, Apache and Dakota displayed different formations, including Rahat, Meghna, Eklavya, Trishul, Tiranga, Vijay and Amrit.

Precision at tremendous speeds was on display and thundering aerobatics done with professional skills at Rajpath in the national capital. The Rahat formation comprising five LHA flew in five 'Arrowhead' formations. The formation flypast over the water channel North of Rajpath. The Meghna formation comprising CH-47 Chinook in lead and four Mi-17 1V in echelon, flew in the five 'Arrowhead' formation.

The Eklavya formation consisting of Mi-35 in lead with four Apache heptrs in echelon flew in five 'Arrowhead" formation. The Tangail formation comprising a Dakota in lead with two Dornier in echelon flew in Vic' formation. The Traan formation comprising 1C17 with two C 130A in echelon flew in Vic formation. Netra formation would comprise one x AEW & C with two MiG 29 UPG and two Su-30 MKI in echelon flew in the Arrowhead formation, after Traan formation.

Vinaash formation comprising five Rafale flew in Arrowhead formation after Netra formation. Thereafter, Baaz formation consisting of one Rafale, two Jaguar, two MiG-29 UPG and Su-30 MI in seven 'Arrowhead' formations. Trishul formation comprising three Su-30 MKI flew in Vic formation, one minute after Baaz formation approached the dias. The formation pulled up and outward for the Trishul maneuver. Varuna formation comprised one P8-i with two MiG-29K in echelon and flew in Vic formation behind Trishul formation.

Five Sarang (ALH) flew in ladder formation streaming Tricolour after Varuna formation. One Rafale flew in at 900 kmph behind Tiranga formation. Approaching the dias, the aircraft pulled up for Vertical Charlie and carried out 21/2 turns. In the end, the Amrit formation comprising 17 Jaguar made a figure of 75 aircraft and helicopters. The parade culminated with the national anthem and the release of Tricolour balloons.

IANS