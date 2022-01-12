Jaipur: A specially-abled minor girl of Malakheda village was gang-raped in Rajasthan's Alwar and thrown on the road near a culvert in a near-death condition. The incident took place on Tuesday night and the condition of the minor girl is said to be critical.

After the local residents spotted her lying near the road in writhing pain in a pitiable condition for around an hour, they informed the police. After receiving information, police rushed the victim to a local hospital where she was admitted to ICU. As her condition was getting serious, she was shifted to Jaipur hospital late at night for better treatment.

Meanwhile, police officials stated that "the gang-rape accused are yet to be identified." Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said, "the victim is presently at JK Lon in Jaipur. Our primary concern is her health. Hence, she was shifted and our deputy SP Anjali is there with her. We have formed an SIT team, including six SHO's who are searching for technical and scientific evidence to arrest the accused," she said.

The minor was thrown near the culvert, Gautam informed and said, "We came to know that the minor was missing from nearby village Malakheda at around 4 pm on Tuesday. We informed her parents and they identified their child." The police have launched a manhunt for the accused. Police officials also informed that some CCTV visuals are also being checked to leave no stone unturned.

Superintendent of JK Lon Hospital, Dr Arvind Shukla said that "a team of 7 doctors including gynaecologists and plastic surgeons are treating the victim. The girl has been badly injured with a sharp object," said the doctor.