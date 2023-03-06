New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police have made special traffic arrangements for Shab-e-Barat, an Islamic ceremonial festival celebrated on the intervening night of March 7 and March 8 wherein a large number of devotees from Delhi and outside are likely to offer prayers at graveyards and mosques in Delhi.

The devotees are likely to travel throughout the night from one place to another, for which adequate traffic arrangements are required to be made. Delhi Traffic Police will ensure the safety of motorists on roads, ensure a smooth flow of traffic, keep the pedestrians on the footpaths, guide the devotees/road users regarding routes and traffic diversions and prevent rash and negligent driving or performance of stunts on two-wheelers.

"Delhi Traffic Police will be making elaborate traffic arrangements from 2000 hours of 07.03.2023 to 0600 hours of 08.03.2023 to ensure the safety of motorists on roads, ensure smooth flow of traffic, keep the pedestrians on the footpaths, guide the devotees/road users regarding routes and traffic diversions and to prevent rash and negligent driving or performance of stunts on two-wheelers," read an official statement from Delhi Traffic police. According to the officials, 759 officers will be deployed at 283 strategic locations in the entire Delhi area. Special Traffic Police checking teams along with PCR and Local Police teams will be stationed on various roads.

"For this purpose, 759 traffic officers will be deployed at 283 strategic locations in the entire Delhi area. Special Traffic Police checking teams along with PCR and Local Police teams will be stationed on various roads and strategic locations/intersections all over Delhi to check drunken driving, Red Light jumping, etc. Radar Guns will be deployed at various vulnerable roads to check incidents of speeding," it read.

Further, as per the directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, in cases of drunken driving, red light jumping, using a mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and speeding, a driving license will also be seized and liable for suspension for a period of minimum 3 months.

"The action shall also be initiated against the registered owners of vehicles whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors/unauthorized persons, performing stunts, driving without a license, etc," it read. Delhi Traffic Police appealed to all motorists to avoid traffic violations especially drunken driving, over speeding, triple riding, riding without helmet, driving in wrong carriage way, (ANI)