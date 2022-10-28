New Delhi: Prajwal Pandey, born at Jamapur village under Jiradei block in Siwan district of Bihar, has been included in the 30-member Core Committee of the newly elected Indian-origin UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's team, that, too, at the age of 19.

A resident of Sindri in Jharkhand, Prajwal Pandey joined the Conservative Party of Britain as a member. He was also elected as a member of the UK Youth Parliament in 2019 with record votes and addressed Parliament when he was just 16.

Rajesh Pandey, Prajwal's father works as a software engineer in Britain's Defense Company, while his grandfather Bagish Dutt Pandey lives in Sindri with his family.

Prajwal's grandfather speaking to an ETV Bharat reporter said, "We are extremely happy that my grandson has been making progress in his life. My grandson has been doing well — that is enough for us. We sent Prajwal to the United Kingdom for seeking a job. But he joined politics. We are jubilant after hearing the news."

"We sent our grandson to study and get a job there but he has made us proud by joining politics and being in the core committee of the UK's prime minister," he added.

Also read: UK PM Rishi Sunak's Core Committee has a youth with Bihari roots

On the other hand, Prajwal's grandmother, Ramsumeri Devi, said, "My grandson has a long way to go to taste the fruits of success. Success has not come easy for Prajwal. I will let the people know when my grandson achieves success in his life. We are happy but I will be happier if he keeps toiling and keep making us and the country proud."

Prajwal's uncle Amit while talking to ETV Bharat, said, "A member of our family who was working diligently, achieved success in his life. We are on cloud nine. We are elated that his hard work brought results for my nephew. He was determined to learn even if it was a computer game or anything, he was always focused on his life and he has worked hard to earn success," Amit said.

Prajwal, born in Bangalore had applied online for the Conservative Party's Core Campaign Committee team before the UK Prime Minister's election. He was elected as the Vice-Chairman of the Chelmsford Youth Strategy Group in 2019 and co-chairman of the Essex Climate Action Commission in 2020. He worked with the United Nations chief scientist and peers of the House of Lords in drafting the climate policy.

Prajwal's mother Manisha Pandey is a government school teacher in Britain. His sister, Pranjal Pandey is pursuing her MBBS at Cambridge University and his mother Manisha is a teacher. Vineet Kumar Dwivedi, Prajwal's relative said, whenever Prajwal visits his village, he meets everyone with much love and affection. Prajwal has brought great pride not only to Siwan but also to the whole country.