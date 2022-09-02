Special session of Jharkhand Assembly to convene on Sept 5
Published on: 1 hours ago |
Updated on: 30 minutes ago
Updated on: 30 minutes ago
Special session of Jharkhand Assembly to convene on Sept 5
Published on: 1 hours ago |
Updated on: 30 minutes ago
Updated on: 30 minutes ago
Ranchi (Jharkhand): A special session of Jharkhand Assembly will be convened on Sept 5 Through the one-day Assembly session, we want to tell the public about the work done by our govt. What's there to prove majority, when ours is a majority govt, said Jharkhand minister & Congress leader Banna Gupta.
Loading...