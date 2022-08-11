Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of devotees thronged the Mahakaleshwar temple at Ujjain as the door of the sanctum sanctorum was thrown open for visitors in the wee hours of Thursday on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. A Rakhi was tied to the Lord on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan. 1.25 lakh laddoos were also offered to the Lord. Besides, priests performed Panchamitra and Bhasma Aarti rituals to Lord Mahakaal.

Amid chanting of the Vedic hymns, priests of the temple tied a large size Rakhi to the Lord. The large size Special Rakhi was prepared by women members of the priest family during the holy month of Shravan. Braving the heavy rains, scores of devotees thronged the temple premise to have a glimpse of the Special Panchamrit Abhishek and Bhasma Aarti.

The devotees are expected to keep on visiting the temple till Janmashtami to have a glimpse of the Special Rakhi adoring the Lord. The Mahakaleshwar temple premises reverberated with the chants of Jai Shri Mahakaal on the occasion.