Ayodhya: The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the upcoming Eid at Ayodhya. Special Eid prayers will be organised at nearly 500 places in the district. To chalk out the strategy for the forthcoming Eid celebrations, the district administration held talks with people belonging to the Muslim community, especially the Peace Committee members.

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, on the last Friday of the Holy month of Ramzan, a meeting with religious leaders and citizens belonging to the Muslim community has been convened, along with officers from the police department, to discuss peace, security and other arrangements for the Eid festival. District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said that according to the local moon sighting, the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated in the district on May 3. The DM further said the designated Zonal Magistrates, Sector Magistrates and Static Magistrates have been given instructions to ensure that Eid-ul-Fitr is conducted peacefully. The officers have also been told to remain present at their places of posting two hours before the commencement of Eid prayers in the morning till the end of the festival.

Besides, the officers were also given instructions to ensure peace, security and law and order by coordinating with police officers. Not only this, the DM also asked Municipal Corporation officials to improve the cleanliness as well as ensure arrangements for stray animals. The Public Works Department was told timely repair of roads and the Electricity Department was asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply as well as upkeep and replacement of worn-out wires and electric poles.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that adequate deployment of the police force will be ensured at the religious places where prayers will be offered. Besides, a close watch will be kept on anti-social elements. The Superintendent of Police, city and rural areas were asked to keep a vigil on anti-social elements and crackdown on those creating trouble during the festival. "Stringent legal action will be taken against those involved in creating disturbances," said the SSP.