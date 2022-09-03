Jaipur: A girl was rescued from the flesh trade racket in Jaipur. Acting on specific inputs, a team of anti-human trafficking units comprising Circle Inspector Dhanraj Meena, Head Constable Ramesh Meena, and constable Vandana was formed to arrest the culprits. Thereafter a trap was laid by the team.

A woman named Sunita Jatav who was responsible for pushing the girl into the flesh trade was first approached by the team. Some members of the team in the guise of customers contacted Sunita who spilled the beans. On basis of Sunita's confessional statement to the team members, the special team arrested Sunita, the mastermind, besides the girl was freed from the clutches of the flesh trade racket.

Deputy commissioner of police, Jaipur east, Dr. Rajiv Pachar, said that on the basis of a confessional statement by the victim girl, a case was registered against Mahendra and four other persons on the charges of gangrape, including a case against Sunita Jatav, the mastermind, who pushed the girl into the trade. The arrested persons are grilled thoroughly. Four persons have been arrested in the case so far.