New Delhi: The ninth flight under 'Operation Ganga' arrived in New Delhi from Romania's capital Bucharest with 218 Indians, who were stranded in Ukraine late on Tuesday night. The flight is a part of the Indian government's initiative to bring back Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Since Ukraine has closed its airspace due to the war with Russia, India is bringing back its citizens by land to Ukraine's neighbouring countries Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia and from there by flight.

The Indian citizens returning from Ukraine were welcomed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The Union Minister assured them that the government is working to ensure the safe return of every Indian from Ukraine.

"The Indian government is making all efforts to bring back all the students from Ukraine safely. I appeal to them to have courage and restraint," he said.

"Railway facilitation counters have been set up for your return after deboarding the plane," he added. According to official estimates, there are around 18,000 Indian students studying in universities in Ukraine.

Another flight carrying the Indian nationals is also expected to arrive soon at the airport. Meanwhile, two Indian Air Force aircrafts took off for Romania and Hungary from the Hindon airbase this morning to bring back stranded Indians. However, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday that 12,000 have been brought back.

(With agency inputs)

