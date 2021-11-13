Mumbai: Mohak Jaiswal, a resident of Gurugram, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Cordelia cruise drugs bust case, was granted bail by a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Of the 20 persons, who were arrested in the case, Jaiswal has become the 15th accused to be granted bail. Special NDPS judge VV Patil granted bail to the accused on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. He was also directed to visit the NCB office every Monday.