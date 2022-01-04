New Delhi: India on Tuesday released a special logo to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Japan.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it had launched a logo design contest in September 2021 to design the Indian logo for the occasion. Entries were invited from the public through the MyGov portal. This was publicized by the External Publicity Division of MEA and also by the Embassy of India in Tokyo.

A total of 1131 entries were received. A Screening Committee assessed these entries based on contest parameters and chose a logo as the first prize-winning entry, the ministry said.

The logo released to mark the occasion depicts a Peacock and a Green Pheasant, which are national birds of India and Japan respectively. The Green Pheasant forms the numeral 7 with its tail and the Peacock forms the numeral 0. The logo symbolizes the bond of friendship between the two countries. The logo has been created by Mr Anup Deo Purty, who studied Master of Computer Application (MCA) at Sardar Patel University, Gujarat. He has wide experience in e-learning, UI and website design.

The Japanese side had launched its logo earlier this year

India and Japan established diplomatic relations on 28 April 1952. Several events are planned to be held in India and Japan throughout the year to mark the 70th anniversary. These include cultural activities, exhibitions and seminars, covering diverse areas of India-Japan bilateral relations. These events will mark the occasion in a manner that truly reflects its significance and the commitment of all stakeholders to realize the full potential of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, the ministry said.