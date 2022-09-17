Hoshiarpur: Panchayats come and go but there are a few that leave an impression. The village sarpanch of Daburji village of Tanda block Jasbir Singh Vicky has transformed the entire village into a model village. The village has a total population of 1400 and is inhabited by the Lubana community.

It is so well planned that people from far and wide come to see this village. The place is not just known for its beautiful parks but also for the safety it provides as it is laced with CCTV cameras. According to village Sarpanch Jasbir Singh Vicky, there are 16 CCTV cameras in two Gurdwara Sahibs in the village and about 34 CCTV cameras are installed in the streets of the village.

The village also boasts of a modern sewage system. All the dirty water of the village is treated in a pit and finally released into a pond, from where the water is used for irrigation. The pond is very well decorated with colourful benches around it.

There is also a special arrangement for gyms and sports for children and youth in the village. A beautiful park has been built by the village panchayat in the village limits, in which there are swings for children. Along with that, an outdoor gym, a basketball ground, and a volleyball ground have also been constructed so that everyone can play and exercise here in their free time. Not only this, but an indoor gym has also been built in the village.

Daburji village is high on cleanliness quotient as well. A village man is appointed to collect garbage from every house, and anybody found littering is fined Rs 10,000. The village authorities claims that there are no drug addicts in the village, and it can be credited to the encouragement shown towards sports and education. Unlike other government schools, the village school has all the amenities that were for long enjoyed only by private school students.