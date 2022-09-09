New Delhi: The special CBI court judge has fixed September 13 as the next date of hearing for seeking bail by Delhi minister in AAP government, Satyendar Jain. He is currently in judicial custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).Additional Solicitor General SV Raju while appearing on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), said that Satyendar Jain could tamper with the evidence, so he should not be granted bail by the special court.

Raju further told the court that the matter was not just about Jain being a shareholder or gaining profits in the company, but it was related to controlling the company's "Benami" transaction worth Rs 16 crore.

The Additional Solicitor General, citing a letter written by Jain to the Income Tax department in 2018, stated that the applicant had mentioned in the said letter that payment of 20 per cent of the IT outstanding will be done through the bank account of Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain and the money will be deposited in their account.

He also said that it was clear that the money belonged to Satyendar Jain. Hence, Raju appealed to the court that Jain using his clout could tamper with the evidence, so he should not be granted bail. Special CBI Judge Sunaina Sharma has fixed September 13 as the next date of hearing his bail plea in the case.

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the CBI on August 24, 2017, under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Satyendar Jain and others. The CBI alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a minister in the government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets that are disproportionate to his known sources of income.