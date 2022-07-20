New Delhi: In another major setback to former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has recognised Rahul Shewale, who comes from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, as Shiv Sena leader in the House while Bhawna Gawli Patil has been retained as the Chief Whip. The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued an official circular regarding the change of Shiv Sena leader in the House.

On Tuesday, 12 Lok Sabha MPs of the Shinde faction met Birla and requested him to recognise Shewale as the leader of the party in the House. Presently the party has a total of 19 MPs in Lok Sabha, and out of these 12 MPs opted for Mumbai South Central MP Shewale as their new leader in the House.

According to Lok Sabha Secretariat sources, the leader is selected on the basis of the majority, and thus the Speaker recognised Shewale as the party leader in the House. The circular also cited an affidavit given in the Supreme Court and a majority decision in the recent dispute between Pashupati Paras and Chirag Paswan. (IANS)