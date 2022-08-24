Kasganj (UP): A group of Samajwadi Party workers allegedly thrashed the relative of a Muslim youth after he was elected as BJP's booth president in Kasganj on Tuesday. The victim named Jabbar is the uncle of Ehsan Ali, who recently joined the BJP, as the booth president. The culprit, identified as SP leader Ahmed Nafees Kalia, purportedly fired a few rounds in the air and beat up Jabbar in a fit of rage.

As informed by Jabbar, Kalia is the husband of the Chairman of the Bhargain Nagar Panchayat. After Ehsan Ali joined the BJP, Kalia started blackmailing him to leave the party. "But when my nephew refused to do so, he attacked me. I was sitting near the tomb of Kale Khan Baba when he and his men suddenly came and attacked me. Although the bullet did not hit me, I have retained several injuries," he said adding that the police reached the spot in time and pacified the matter.

Reacting to the incident, Ahmed Hussain -- the son of SP leader Ahmed Nafees Kalia -- denied all the allegations and claimed that the matter is being deliberately connected with politics, while no such thing has happened. He further claimed that the fires were shot from the other side. "We were the ones who called the police. That is how they could reach the spot and control the situation," he said.

Police have taken cognizance of the matter and registered a case. Patiala CO RK Tiwari said that a case has been registered against Ahmed Nafees Kalia while further investigation into the matter is underway.