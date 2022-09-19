Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Jhabua superintendent of police Arvind Tiwari was suspended on Monday following the orders from Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for using abusive language while talking to a tribal student on a phone call.

CM in a meeting with officials, said, “I got the audio clip, examined to know if the voice is of SP Jhabua. After confirmation and verification, he has now been suspended.” Earlier, the CM ordered the immediate shifting of the superintendent of police to police headquarters.

Instructing the director general of police Sudhir Saxena to immediately shift the SP, the CM said, “Shift Jhabua SP. The language he is using is indecent. How one can talk to students in such a language? Shift him immediately.”

An audio clip of the conversation went viral on social media on Sunday in which a tribal student from a local polytechnic institute is heard seeking the SP's help saying he and other students were at the police station for action against some accused who thrashed them. The student also sought police protection.

On this, the SP is heard abusing the students repeatedly and even threatening them with arrest. When the student says over the phone that there were 40 of them at the police station, the SP replies, “So what? I will arrest all and put them in lock-up. What can be a better secure place than police lock-up.”