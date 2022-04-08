Bareilly: The Bareilly Development Authority on Thursday demolished the petrol pump of Samajwadi Party MLA from Bhojipura, Shahjil Islam for allegedly running the pump without obtaining the required map from the authorities.

The petrol pump of SP MLA Shahjil Islam is near Parsakheda on Bareilly-Delhi National Highway. On Thursday, the team of Bareilly Development Authority demolished the map with a bulldozer. According to the Bareilly Development Authority, the notice had already been sent by the department. Officials said that 15 days' time was sought from the manufacturer's side to file the mitigation map. However, he failed to install the map in time.

It is worth noting that Shahjil Islam had recently come into the limelight with his controversial statement against CM Yogi Adityanath. He said that “if a sound comes out of his mouth, then our guns will not smoke but bullets will come out." A case was also registered against him on the statement in Baradari police station.

