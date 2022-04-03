Bareilly: Samajwadi Party MLA Shahjil Islam, representing the Bhojipura assembly constituency seat of Bareilly district, made a controversial statement with regard to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday. Islam, targetting the current BJP regime under Yogi, said that the Chief Minister had spoken ill of the Opposition in his last tenure, warning of consequences if the same is repeated hereafter.

SP MLA Shahjil Islam says bullets will come out of guns if CM Yogi Adityanath says questionable things

The incident took place during a felicitation ceremony arranged for victorious SP candidates in Bareilly. "Earlier we had few MLAs, and Yogi ji said questionable things against us. He completed all 'rituals' using his mouth. Now we have a good number, a strong Opposition. Party president Akhilesh Yadav is the Leader of the Opposition. If today, even after being the CM, he (Adityanath) uses abusive words in the House, we will not sit silent."

Those days are gone. If bad words come out of their mouths, instead of smoke, bullets will come out of our guns," he stated. "If you face problems, tell us. Inform the party about it," he further said.

The BJP-led NDA won a total of 273 seats in the assembly elections, while Samajwadi Party secured 111 seats. Yogi Adityanath was the only Chief Minister in the last 37 years to secure power two times in a row.