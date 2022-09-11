Farrukhabad (UP): Samajwadi Party MLA Ramakant Yadav, who had surrendered before a court in Azamgarh in a 24-year-old case of poll violence, has been shifted to the Fatehgarh central jail, officials said Sunday. The legislator from the Phulpur Pawai Assembly segment was shifted from the Azamgarh district jail late on Saturday night, they said.

Deputy jailor Surjeet Kumar on Sunday said Yadav was shifted to Fatehgarh central jail around 8.30 pm on Saturday. Adequate security arrangements were made at the central jail, he said. The Samajwadi Party MLA had surrendered before an MP-MLA court in July and was sent to judicial custody. Yadav's advocate Adya Shankar Dubey had earlier said the case is related to an incident on the evening of February 17, 1998, during the Lok Sabha election.

There was a scuffle and exchange of firing between supporters of Ramakant Yadav and Akbar Ahmed Dumpy, the then BSP candidate, he said. Dubey said that after the incident, a case was registered against Ramakant Yadav, Akbar Ahmed Dumpy and others. After completing the probe in October 1998, police submitted a charge sheet against 79 people, including Yadav and Dumpy. (PTI)