Lucknow: After meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, Samajwadi Party MLA Subhash Pasi is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party at 1 o'clock on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has expelled Subhash Pasi from the party.

In the presence of BJP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh and state president Swatantra Dev Singh, sitting Samajwadi Party MLA Pasi will join the BJP. He has won the assembly elections for two consecutive terms from the Saidpur seat of Ghazipur.

Pasi has a good influence in Purvanchal and is counted among the rich MLAs of the Samajwadi Party.

Along with Pasi, other leaders of the Samajwadi Party as well as leaders of some other parties will also join the Bharatiya Janata Party in Lucknow at 1 pm.

Also Read: Row over Akhilesh Yadav's 'Jinnah comment', UP CM demands apology

A few days ago, two MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party also joined the Samajwadi Party.

Mau is a very important district for the Samajwadi Party. Mukhtar Ansari has a lot of influence. His brother has joined the Samajwadi Party. In such a situation, the departure of two-time MLA Subhash Pasi in the BJP is being considered as a big setback for the Samajwadi Party. However, no formal announcement has been made by the party yet.