Kanpur: Rachna Singh, Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Bilhaur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh has levelled allegation that an unidentified person was tampering with EVMs kept at Galla Mandi in Kanpur City. A complaint has been lodged in this regard after CCTV footage purportedly showing a man frequently going inside the strongroom and coming out of it.

The Assembly polls had been conducted in all the seats in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on February 20 and thereafter the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were stored at the Galla Mandi strongroom for counting.

The SP candidate and complainant Rachna Singh Gautam said, "The EVMs belonging to the Bilhaur Assembly seat have been stored at the strongroom located at Galla Mandi. In the night, an unknown person in collusion with the administration was tampering with the EVMs. As per the Election Commission guidelines, even District Magistrate is not allowed to go inside the strongroom. The Election Commission should take serious note of the matter and initiate action against the culprit."