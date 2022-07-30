Varanasi: A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader has released a poster depicting former SP ally SBSP chief Omprakash Rajbhar and his son Arvind as a jackal and a rat, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as a lion.

SP leader Sandeep Mishra, who released the poster, said that when Akhilesh came to know that Omprakash had aligned with the SP "as an agent" of the BJP, he ended the alliance.

"Akhilesh Yadav is Sher-e-Hind and with his one roar Omprakash and his son Arvind have become jackals and rats," said Mishra. He alleged that Omprakash joined forces with the SP ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh thinking that SP will come to power in the State. Since that did not happen, Omprakash Rajbhar, Mishra said, started leaning towards the BJP and tried to malign the SP. "That's why SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who ousted him, is a lion. SP does not need them (Omprakash Rajbhar and his party)," he said.