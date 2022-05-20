Sitapur/Rampur: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was released on interim bail on Friday morning after 27 months of serving imprisonment in the Sitapur jail. The release was followed by the official orders that the jail authorities had received late on Thursday night. Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) President Shivpal Yadav and Azam Khan's sons Adeeb Azam and Abdullah Azam also reached Sitapur Jail to receive him.

The Supreme Court had passed Azam Khan's release orders on May 19, but the release was delayed due to the non-availability of a court-certified copy. Khan was charged with over 88 cases, for which he was in jail for the last 27 months. Khan had moved to the Supreme Court after he was repeatedly arrested pertaining to several cases registered against him. In the hearing held on the matter on Tuesday, the leader was relieved on bail by the Supreme Court.

Among the total 88 cases registered against Khan, he was already granted bail in 87 cases. Because of the delay in hearing in the most recent case, the Supreme Court, exercising its privilege, granted interim bail to Azam Khan on a bail bond of one lakh rupees each. Azam Khan will remain on interim bail in this case till the regular bail is imposed.

