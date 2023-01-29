New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Azmi sparked a row with his tweet on Kashmiri pandits killed in the valley since 1990, which marks the inception of militancy. On Saturday, Azmi retweeted an RTI reply filed by an RTI activist PP Kapoor which stated that in three decades 1724 militants were killed in the valley, among them 89 were Kashmiri pandits. The original tweet bearing the draft of the reply was tweeted by author Salil Tripathi in March last year.

The number of people of other faiths, mostly Muslims and Sikhs, killed by terrorist attacks in Kashmir since 1990 is 1635. The SP leader posted a video clip of PP Kapoor in which he declutters the supposedly 'false' narrative peddled by the BJP government about the genocide of Kashmiri pandits in the valley. The BJP is propagating false narratives to spread hatred and divide people just for political gains, the RTI activists claimed after putting forth the figures obtained from the District Police Headquarters in Srinagar.