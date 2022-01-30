Rampur: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam Khan on Sunday made serious allegations against the candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Divisional Commissioner while having media interaction at SP's district office. Abdullah alleged that there are possibilities that he will get framed under false allegations and FIR's will be registered on him or BJP candidates from the Suar and Rampur seats in Uttar Pradesh “could orchestrate an attack or road accident” to kill him.

SP leader Abdullah Azam claims "might get killed" by BJP persons

“I am being followed,” he said. “Earlier they tried to get my nomination rejected by any means but it did not get happened, now a conspiracy has been hatched to put me behind bars in a fake case. BJP candidates from Suar and Rampur seats could orchestrate an attack or road accident to kill me.” Abdullah Azam is contesting the Assembly election from the Suar constituency on an SP ticket.

Abdullah Azam made serious allegations against Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad Division, Anjaneya Kumar Singh and Rampur Police. Abdullah showed video footage in which police personnel are seen threatening someone. Abdullah said that in this video, policemen are seen telling people that if they come out of the house, they will be beaten to black and blue.

Abdullah raised the question and asked, "So in this environment, will anyone go out to cast their vote on election day?" Both Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, who was released from jail recently, and his mother Tazeen Fatma have filed their affidavits from the Suar assembly seat in Rampur district, according to the Election Commission (EC) website.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

