Ayodhya: Pelting of stones and firing that took place between Samajwadi Party (SP) and BJP supporters at Kabirpur village in Gosainganj constituency of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, turned ugly when SP activists, who had gone to lodge a complaint at Maharajganj police station, again resorted to stone pelting at the police station. The SP supporters alleged that their grievances were not entertained by the police officers.

But, it is alleged that when SP supporters' complaint was not entertained then they started pelting stones on the police station. Thereafter, the police used mild force to chase the SP supporters.

The Gosainganj constituency in Ayodhya district is the high profile seat where Samajwadi strongman Abhay Singh and BJP candidate Aarti Tiwari are pitted against each other. Aarti Tiwari is the wife of former Gosainganj MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari Khabbu, who was languishing in jail.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey, said, "Both the factions blamed firing and pelting of stones at each other's gatherings. No casualty was reported in the incident. We sought filing of complaints from supporters of both the political parties. On the basis of which, the investigation will be taken forward." "Some vehicles were found damaged. We are also ascertaining the cause of the damage. Meanwhile, normalcy has been restored in the area."