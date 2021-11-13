Tirupati: The Southern Zonal Council meeting will be held in Tirupati on Sunday. It will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah who will arrive in the state today. He will be accompanied by dignitaries from eight states.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to provide all facilities including a special visit to Tirumala to the dignitaries from other states. Tirupati is gearing up for the meeting. An invite has been sent to the Chief Ministers of all the southern states. Dignitaries from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep will also attend the meeting.

The meeting will focus on issues such as cooperation between the states, conflicts, border disputes, internal security, infrastructure development, industries, tourism development, pending issues, economic development, exports and cooperation between the Centre and the States. Altogether 48 issues related to the participating states will be discussed.

The Union Home Minister will also make suggestions on steps to be taken to increase the participation of states in national development. Decisions taken at the 28th meeting in Bangalore will also be reviewed. These meetings are held in 29 states across the country divided into 5 zonal councils.