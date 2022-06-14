Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) staged a demonstration in front of Coimbatore Railway Station against Coimbatore-Shirdi private train services under the 'Bharat Gaurav' scheme, on Tuesday.

Salem railway divisional Secretary Govindhan presided over the protest. Speaking to the media, Govindhan said, "We strongly condemn the move to hand over the train service between Coimbatore and Shirdi under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ scheme. Initially, private train services are starting as a weekly special train but later they may turn into daily train services. It is not good for the public. Railways should abandon private train services".

Around 50 SRMU members gathered on the spot wearing black dresses and raised slogans against the railways. SRMU members declared it 'Black day'.