Chennai: Only those with a double vaccination certificate would be allowed to avail local trains in Chennai from January 10 to January 31, the Southern Railway announced in Chennai on Saturday.

In the release, the Southern Railway stated that in view of the pandemic situation prevailing in the country and taking into account the guidelines issued by MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) as well as the Tamil Nadu government, it has been bringing various restrictions and relaxations wherever required for passengers travelling in Suburban train services of Chennai region.

"Accordingly, only passengers in possession of certificate for Covid vaccination (both doses) will be permitted to travel in suburban trains. The passengers will need to produce the second dose vaccination certificate for the issue of journey and season tickets at the counters along with their valid ID proofs," the release noted.

"The passengers are requested to be fully aware of the restrictions imposed by the TN government and to undertake journey only in accordance with norms laid down", it further added.

The note also urged passengers to practice COVID appropriate behaviour "such as social distancing, wearing of masks and washing of hands" both at the stations and onboard the train, adding that a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on commuters by the railway administration whenever they are found without a mask.

The restrictions will come into effect starting 4 am on Monday, January 10, 2022, till 11.59 pm of January 31 in the Suburban train services in the Chennai region including extended areas of Chennai Suburban.