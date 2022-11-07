New Delhi: South Korean Ambassador to India, Chang Jae-bok paid an official three-day visit to Srinagar and held talks with various stakeholders on issues pertaining to the bilateral cooperation in several domains, including the development journey of the region.

During the visit, ambassador Jae-bok met various stakeholders including Pandurang K. Pole, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, and office bearers of the J-K Policy Institute and its staff.

They have discussed issues pertaining to the bilateral cooperation in various domains, current situation, and development journey of the region," it added. The South Korean embassy said ambassador Chang Jae-bok visited the University of Kashmir in Srinagar on November 1. Korean embassy said in a statement.

He had a meeting with Nilofer Khan, the Vice Chancellor and Deans of the University, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the education field. Also, Ambassador Chang delivered a lecture at the University on Korea-India bilateral relations, and how both countries are important partners to each other.

Before the lecture, the envoy asked students to join in mourning for the victims and bereaved families of the Itaewon accident in Seoul, as well as, the victims of the Gujarat bridge collapse.