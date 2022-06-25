Srinagar: A fierce gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Shermal area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday evening.

Officials said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Shermal. As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight. A senior police officer confirmed the exchange of firing between militants and security forces. As per the reports, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.