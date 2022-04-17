Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday called off an overnight operation after militants managed to escape the site of a gunfight in which a soldier was killed in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

After the initial exchange of fire, no fresh contact with militants was established even as searches continued till this morning. The operation was called off as no militant was found during the searches. A soldier was killed in the initial exchange of fire in the gunfight which broke out in Watnar Kokernag area of the Anantnag district on Saturday afternoon.

The encounter broke out shortly after a joint team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants. As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering off the gunfight, reports said. One soldier was killed in the initial firing.

