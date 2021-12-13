Bengaluru: A South African national, identified as Victor, was stabbed to death by a friend over some argument around 10 pm on Sunday at Kammanahalli, Bengaluru.

The Banasawadi police are investigating the case, the CCTV footage of that area are recovered to have the accused caught, who is said to have escaped after killing Victor.

According to the police, the victim was along with the accused near Kullappa Circle in Kammanahalli at about 10 pm. The deceased suffered severe injuries being stabbed both in the abdomen and chest. Though locals tried to help him, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Bengaluru Police are gathering inputs about the deceased and the accused person to ascertain the exact cause of the murder.

