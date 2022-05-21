Kolkata(West Bengal): Giving in to his health condition BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has finally decided to change his residence. Ganguly is moving from his ancestral Biren Roy Road house to Lower Rawdon Street in central Kolkata where has bought a 23.6-cottah (1 cottah = 720 sq ft) plot with the two-storey building for about Rs 40 crore.

The former Indian test cricket captain said, “The decision to leave home after 47 years is difficult. There were severe problems traveling from Tabebehala. I have tried in this too. I could not. The convenience of having a home in the middle of the city. It will also be convenient for work."

Sources in his family said that Ganguly has purchased the property from in the name of the Anupama Bagri, Keshab Das Beyani and Nikunj Beyani. Ganguly has registered the property jointly in the name of his mother Nirupa Gangopadhyay, wife Donna and daughter Sana. They will be living in the new two storied building together.

Ganguly had to relocate because it would save his travelling time. “He is now the President of the Indian Cricket Board and for that to travel regularly to different parts of the country and abroad. He is also hosting a reality show. Sourav was having difficulty travelling from Behala. There is a lot of traffic and a long way to go. In that case, if he is in Central Calcutta, he has advantages in all respects,” sources added.

Also read: Sourav would do well in politics, says Dona Ganguly triggering speculations

Fondly known as Prince of Calcutta and Maharaj, Ganguly is a proud owner of a 2 BHK apartment in North Harrow, London. But this is the first time, Ganguly has bought a home in Kolkata. Ganguly was born and brought up in his Biren Roy Road residence and went on to establish himself as one of the prominent figures in Indian cricket. It is yet to be known when Ganguly will be shifting to his new address but it is expected to happen soon.