Bengaluru: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday launched a hundred-bed service for the third wave of the COVID 19 pandemic at Narayana Hrudayalya (Narayana Health) located in Bommasandra of Bengaluru. He praised the hospital for its good service and facilities.

Speaking to the media after launching the service, Ganguly said, "All of you must have seen the facilities here (Narayana Hospital). If not, you must go and see. I visited two-three days ago for the first time. The system and facilities here are remarkable. My family comes here for treatment. Patients come from Karnataka and other parts India, as well as from other parts of the world. On behalf of everyone, I thank Dr. Devi Shetty and other doctors, nurses, those in the administration, the staff - all those who make it succussful despite it being tough for all due to Covid-19".

"I hope life will be back to what it was two years ago. Medicine, hospital is beyond everything. You may be a cricketer, film star, businessmen but the end of the day your body and health is important. Such a pleassure to come here. I cannot explain just by speaking about the hospital facility", he further said.

Earlier, on Saturday, Narayana Health City Hospital Director Nitin Manjunath had refuted reports of Ganguly being admitted to the hospital for a routine check, saying the BCCI president was there for a chat with the hospital's Founder-Chairman Devi Prasad Shetty.

