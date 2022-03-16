Mussoorie (Uttarakhand): Queen of Hills Mussoorie will soon be on the country's air map. Officials from the civil aviation department inspected the Helipad and drone facilities in the City. Mussoorie will be linked with the rest of the country under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme.

Mussoorie SDM Naresh Durgapal along with Capt BK Singh, an official from the civil aviation department, as well as officials from the municipality and local administration, inspected the Mussoorie Chaman Estate Modern School, Radha Bhawan Estate, and others. On the occasion, officials also prepared a blueprint for the construction of Helipad in Mussoorie.

Officials from the civil aviation department and local administration inspected the approach road to the proposed helipad facility, besides lands were also earmarked for the purpose. Mussoorie SDM Naresh Durgapal said, "We have been issued instructions by the government to identify lands for the construction of a helipad and heliborne facilities so that 2-3 aircraft can easily land and fly out of the city. These projects will be executed under the regional connectivity scheme of UDAN."

Capt BK Singh from the civil aviation department along with other officials, including me, inspected the suitable land for the upcoming project. Preparation of blueprint of the project is underway which will be submitted to the government soon," said the SDM.