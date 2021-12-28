Ranchi: Mahesh Poddar, Rajya Sabha MP of BJP from Jharkhand, has claimed that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has assured him of genome sequencing facility in the state.

Mahesh Poddar said, "Raising the issue of Omicron, I urged the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to make genome sequencing machine available in the state. The Union Minister responded positively and assured me that soon the machine will be provided for the state."

As of now, as the state sends samples to ILS Bhubaneswar for genome sequencing. As the ILS Bhubaneswar is overburdened with samples coming from other states as well, it takes a lot of time to get the report.

Researchers sequence DNA to determine the order of the four chemical building blocks, or nucleotides, that make it up: adenine, thymine, cytosine and guanine. The millions to billions of these building blocks paired up together collectively make up a genome that contains all the genetic information an organism needs to survive.

On Monday, 138 new cases of corona have been reported in Jharkhand, after which the number of corona active patients in Jharkhand has reached 500. There are 174 active patients in Ranchi and 174 in Koderma. In the last 8 days, 16 districts of Jharkhand had registered fresh active cases.

