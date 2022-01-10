Chandigrah: Actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood joined Congress on Monday. Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi were present in Moga Malvika's residence during her joining.

Welcoming her decision Channi said "It's a fortunate thing that a person from such a good family is coming to our party."

"Sonu Sood is known all over the world for his humanity and kindness & today a member from that family is joining us. She is an educated woman," said Sidhu.