Chandigarh: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has withdrawn the appointment of actor Sonu Sood as the state icon for Punjab. The actor was appointed by the poll panel in November 2020.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju, said that EC has withdrawn the appointment on January 4 since Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood Sachar is going to contest elections this time.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood tweeted on January 7 about stepping down voluntarily after a discussion with EC.

Although Sonu Sood is not associated with any political party, the Election Commission has taken this step after Malavika's announcement to join politics.

Earlier, Sonu Sood met Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, later, he met Charanjit Channi, the CM of the Congress government of Punjab in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, he also met Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal and Captain Amarinder Singh.

Sonu Sood himself is not active in politics but is continuously campaigning for sister Malavika. There are speculations that Sonu's sister may join a political party soon.

