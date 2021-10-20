Telangana: Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has shown his generosity yet again and helped a couple from Khammam district to save their baby.

Kanchepogu Krishna and Bindu Priya from Khammam district were blessed with a baby boy this year. Sadly, a heart problem was identified in the newborn. As the baby's father was a private employee, he couldn't arrange necessary funds. The cost of medical treatment was said to be more than Rs 6 lakh. Representatives of Jana Vignana Vedika, Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh came to know about this through social media and approached Sonu Sood regarding the same.

Sonu Sood, who responded promptly, brought them to Mumbai and arranged for the heart surgery in Wadia Hospital, Mumbai. The operation was also a success. Doctors said that the child's health is in good condition now. The Krishna couple thanked Sonu Sood for helping them at the right time. This generous gesture of Sonu Sood has yet again proved why he is called a real-life hero.

