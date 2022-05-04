Shirdi (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor and social activist Sonu Sood will soon start an old-age home in Maharashtra's Shirdi. Sonu shared his desire after offering prayers at Saibaba temple in Shirdi on Wednesday.

"I keep coming to Shirdi for darshan and I am following the path shown by the Baba (Sai Baba). With every passing day things are getting stronger. Now, I want to start an old age home in Shirdi and this visit is for that only, I seek blessings for getting the old age home started as soon as possible."

Asked about the ongoing row over the Hindi as a 'national language', Sonu said: "There is no bigger language than the language of humanity and this language needs to be taught in every school."

